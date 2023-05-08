Birthdays
Auction opens to sponsor Mill Mountain Star for a year

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The bidding to sponsor the Mill Mountain Star for a year is now open.

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke is auctioning off the star for the third year. Organizations can use the star for advertising or to honor someone special in the community.

The winner will receive exclusive rights for a year as well as an unveiling ceremony.

The club’s vice president explained the money will go to support about 35 local non-profits and scholarships for high school students.

”Because we give so much back to the community, we just felt like having naming rights to the star for a year was a great way to kind of spread the love of community that Kiwanis has,” Jeanne Bollendorf said.

Bidding for the star starts at $1,000 and will go up by a minimum increment of $100. Bids will be accepted through an online form, calling 540-761-6751 or emailing: roaniokekiwanis@gmail.com.

The auction will end May 11.

