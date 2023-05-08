Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Book signing, fashion show celebrates First Lady Edith Bolling Wilson

By Kate Capodanno
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Southwest Virginia has been the backdrop to historical events and people including an influential First Lady, Edith Bolling Wilson.

Edith Bolling Wilson was born and raised in Wytheville and the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum celebrates her life and contributions to the United States.

The museum is set to host an event for the book “Untold Power” by Rebecca Roberts on May 21 that offers a comprehensive look at the First Lady’s life and influence.

The event will include a book signing with Rebecca Roberts and a fashion show with Ponnie’s Boutique and Gifts.

That fashion show will feature local models and everything from outfits to accessories.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at the Bolling Wilson Hotel in Downtown Wytheville. The Museum encourages people to reserve a seat for $10 through this link.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cluster of storms heads our way late tonight.
Light sleepers may hear overnight showers and storms
Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Del. Wendell Walker pose with new "swatting" bill Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Youngkin signs “swatting” bill at E.C. Glass High School
Goshen Volunteer Firefighter Devin Riley, killed in crash
Volunteer firefighter killed in Rockbridge County crash
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Va. jail found on college campus
Cameron Cole was found dead in Richmond
Missing Prince George man found dead in Richmond

Latest News

Here @ Home: Edith Bolling Wilson Museum May
Here @ Home: Edith Bolling Wilson Museum May
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
Sen. Warner supports measures to keep kids safe online
Here @ Home: Warner Social Media Legislation
Here @ Home: Warner Social Media Legislation