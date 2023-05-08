Book signing, fashion show celebrates First Lady Edith Bolling Wilson

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Southwest Virginia has been the backdrop to historical events and people including an influential First Lady, Edith Bolling Wilson.

Edith Bolling Wilson was born and raised in Wytheville and the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum celebrates her life and contributions to the United States.

The museum is set to host an event for the book “Untold Power” by Rebecca Roberts on May 21 that offers a comprehensive look at the First Lady’s life and influence.

The event will include a book signing with Rebecca Roberts and a fashion show with Ponnie’s Boutique and Gifts.

That fashion show will feature local models and everything from outfits to accessories.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at the Bolling Wilson Hotel in Downtown Wytheville. The Museum encourages people to reserve a seat for $10 through this link.

