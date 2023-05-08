Birthdays
Carilion Clinic identifies symptoms, treatments in honor of World Ovarian Cancer Day

By Kate Capodanno
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ovarian Cancer causes more deaths each year than any other gynecological cancer and discovering those symptoms can be difficult.

Here @ Home asked Carilion Clinic’s Dr. Shannon Armbruster about the symptoms, tests, and treatments for the disease in honor of World Ovarian Cancer day.

Dr. Armbruster explained that unlike cervical cancer that can use a pap smear to identify irregular cells, there is no general screening test for ovarian cancer.

That is why it is essential people pay attention to their symptoms and reach out to their gynecologist if they have persistent bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain, difficulty eating or feeling full quickly or experiencing urinary urgency.

She also highlighted the ongoing research and trials happening at Carilion Clinic.

