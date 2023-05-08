Birthdays
Danville police in search of suspect from Friday shooting

Joel Herbert Franklin III
Joel Herbert Franklin III(Credit: Danville Police Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is searching for a suspect in relation to a shooting on Friday on the 100 block of Schoolfield Drive.

Police say Joel Herbert Franklin III, 23, is wanted for multiple charges including: attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting from a vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city.

According to police, the victim was in the Schoolfield Cemetery when Franklin shot at them. No one was injured but the victim’s vehicle was struck by bullets.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident between the two individuals.

Anyone with information on Franklin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, or contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

