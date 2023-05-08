Birthdays
Eagle Rock Science Festival full of interactive family activities

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAGLE ROCK, Va. (WDBJ) - The Eagle Rock Science Festival is a free community event designed to be a day full of interactive activities for families to experience science up close – from health careers to agriculture to exploring nature.

Dr. Beth Leffel with the Eagle Rock Ruritan Club visited 7@four with information about the festival.

The fest will be May 13 from 11am-4pm, rain or shine, at the Blue Ridge Vineyard in Eagle Rock, VA. There will be a science fair under the main event tent with children from elementary and high schools presenting poster displays of experimental research.

More than 20 organizations and small businesses will surround the science fair with demonstrations and activities including: building catapults, “milking” a dairy cow model, planting seeds, making cement, watching honeybees work and more. There will also be an inflatable ax-throwing event to challenge all ages.

Food trucks by Aarons Smokehouse and BBQ, A&A Kettle Corn and Homestead Creamery will be available all day.

Sponsors include Blue Ridge Partnership for Health Science Careers, Claude Moore Charitable Foundation, Titan America-Roanoke Cement Company, MKB Realtors, Lawrence Companies and Bank of Botetourt.

Click facebook.com/EagleRockSciFest for more information.

