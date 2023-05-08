Birthdays
Entries open for W.Va. State Fair

(WVVA)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – The 98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia is coming this summer and entries are officially open.

The state fair’s livestock and home, arts, and garden competitions are now accepting entries.

The deadline to enter is July 14, 2023, according to a statement from the State Fair of West Virginia.

Some of the events include a sheep Shearing Competition, fan-favorite best pepperoni roll and chocolate lover’s dessert delight cooking contests, and of course, the rest of the cooking, flower, ag produce, needlework, and fine arts competitions.

Additionally, livestock competitions are also available for West Virginia’s 4-H and FFA, and open show classes.

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 98 years on August 10-19, 2023.

Please visit www.statefairofwv.com for more information or to register online.

