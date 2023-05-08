Family Field Trip: VA State Parks

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home is taking a look at some Family Field Trips you can explore this summer, and invited Brian Heft, the Park Manager of Smith Mountain Lake State Park, to talk about all there is to see and do at Virginia State Parks.

He says each state park offers something just a little different, but all are family-friendly and as cost-effective as possible.

Some park programs are free while some activities have an admittance fee and the park charges a parking fee.

Listen in to our conversation and see all you can experience at a State Park near you!

