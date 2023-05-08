Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Fishburn Park coffee shop approved for rezoning plans, set to go before Roanoke City Council

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A coffee shop is one step closer to opening its doors in Fishburn Park after it received unanimous approval on Monday from the planning commission.

The commission approved rezoning plans for the business ‘Fishburn Perk’ because members believe it will have a positive economic impact on the city.

However, there are several community members who oppose the project because of all the land that surrounds where the coffee shop would go.

”They don’t need so much land to do their plan,” resident Freeda Cathcart said.

Opponents are concerned by the board approving use of both the abandoned caretaker’s cottage and the 1.1 acres of land on Brambleton Avenue, they say the public won’t be able to use as much of the park.

“I like restoring old houses, but the city should not sell park land nor cause more flooding,” resident Barbara Duerk said. “There is a better way.”

But developers Keri and Justin vanBlaricom explained they have no intention of keeping the community off the hill.

“With the zoning that we actually asked for, it can’t be anything in the future,” vanBlaricom said. “Anything in addition to what we’ve submitted on the plan has to come right back through this whole process which we don’t plan on ever doing again.”

Supporters at the meeting explained they look forward to another family business in the neighborhood.

“Imagine taking your kids sleigh riding down the hill, which everybody in the neighborhood does, and come back up the hill and have hot chocolate with your family,” resident Dalton Baugess said.

The vanBlaricoms bought the property for $10, but plan to invest at least $150,000 into renovations.

Before the commission’s unanimous approval, some members compared the project plans to the Green Goat and other businesses along Roanoke’s Greenway. Member James Smith explained bringing new life to the old building at Fishburn Park is good for the city.

“The city’s not in the market of renovating buildings and running operations out of older buildings,” Smith said. “It was good that somebody stepped up and invested in Roanoke City.”

The project will now go before Roanoke City Council at their next meeting on May 15. The vanBlaricoms want to keep working with community members throughout this process and encourage everyone to make their voices heard at the next council meeting.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cluster of storms heads our way late tonight.
Light sleepers may hear overnight showers and storms
Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Del. Wendell Walker pose with new "swatting" bill Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Youngkin signs “swatting” bill at E.C. Glass High School
Goshen Volunteer Firefighter Devin Riley, killed in crash
Volunteer firefighter killed in Rockbridge County crash
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Va. jail found on college campus
Cameron Cole was found dead in Richmond
Missing Prince George man found dead in Richmond: ‘His crime was he was too kind’

Latest News

In this frame grab from video provided by WFAA, people are evacuated from Allen Premium Outlet,...
Posts show mall gunman researched attack, had Nazi tattoos
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
Samantha Jo Pack
Radford City Police Department in search of missing woman
Roanoke City Council
Roanoke City Council adopts $355 million budget