Galax man killed in crash
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Galax man has been identified as the victim of a crash Thursday in Grayson County.
Bennett G. Shupe, 83, died after being taken to a hospital.
Virginia State Police say the crash occurred May 4, 2023 at 2:50 p.m. on Route 89, a few hundred feet north of Route 821/Fairview Rd.
The 82-year-old driver of a Ford Ranger pickup was pulling onto Route 89 from a private driveway when she lost control, crossed over the road and hit a tree, according to police. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Shupe was a passenger.
The crash remains under investigation.
