Gov. Youngkin signs law defining antisemitism

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed HB 1606, which formally adopts the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Working Definition of Antisemitism.

“When we acknowledge that we live in a world where there is hate, and where that hate is translated into despicable actions, we can stand up together and say there is no room for that. When we clearly define hatred, as this bill does, then we can transform for the good and build a better future,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m so proud of the progress we’re making and humbled by the shining lights we see across the Commonwealth.”

This definition will be used as a tool and guide to identify instances of antisemitism and train first responders, educators, and other public servants how to respond to antisemitism and prevent hate crimes from happening.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.