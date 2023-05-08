Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Gov. Youngkin signs law defining antisemitism

Glenn Youngkin
Glenn Youngkin
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed HB 1606, which formally adopts the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Working Definition of Antisemitism.

“When we acknowledge that we live in a world where there is hate, and where that hate is translated into despicable actions, we can stand up together and say there is no room for that. When we clearly define hatred, as this bill does, then we can transform for the good and build a better future,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m so proud of the progress we’re making and humbled by the shining lights we see across the Commonwealth.”

This definition will be used as a tool and guide to identify instances of antisemitism and train first responders, educators, and other public servants how to respond to antisemitism and prevent hate crimes from happening.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goshen Volunteer Firefighter Devin Riley, killed in crash
Volunteer firefighter killed in Rockbridge County crash
Cameron Cole was found dead in Richmond
Missing Prince George man found dead in Richmond: ‘His crime was he was too kind’
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Va. jail found on college campus
Officials on scene tell WDBJ7 they are investigating a motor vehicle crash.
One person seriously injured after car overturns in Tinker Creek
A front will trigger scattered showers and storms this weekend.
A few showers and storms are still possible today

Latest News

Kingston Campbell
Celebration of Life for Kingston Campbell
A few passing showers and storms are still possible today.
Tuesday Mat 9, Morning FastCast
FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court in New York, Feb. 16, 2023....
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried seeks dismissal of indictment
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
Driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
Blacksburg Housing Development
Blacksburg Housing Development