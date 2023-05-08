Birthdays
Highway 29 Bannister River bridge construction nears completion

Bannister River bridge construction
Bannister River bridge construction(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The restoration of the Bannister River bridge in Chatham on Highway 29 is almost complete.

Construction on the $4.2 million project to restore the northbound bridge began last summer. The southbound bridge was reduced to one lane to allow for traffic flow during construction.

The original bridge was built in 1943 and needed significant repair. The construction is being done by Haymes Brothers Inc. out of Pittsylvania County.

“It almost needs a full replacement,” said Len Stevens, VDOT Lynchburg District Communications Manager. “The steel beams underneath, they’re replacing those. The superstructure above, they’re replacing all of that. So, you’re going to have pretty much a brand new bridge when they’re done.”

On average, over 10,000 vehicles travel over the bridge each day, 13% of them are large tractor trailers.

“It’s kind of a proactive approach. There was no real, immediate danger of anything serious happening to the bridge, but we think in terms of looking well ahead of time, then, the decision was made,” added Stevens.

Stevens says they have not run into any roadblocks yet, and the project is running on schedule. They plan to have the bridge complete by August.

“There can be really bad weather we run into or some other issue that we find maybe with the bedrock, but that has not been the case for this project. Right now, all systems are a go. We seem pretty confident, unless something pops up that’s completely unexpected, that we’re going to make that August of this year deadline to reopen the traffic completely on this bridge,” said Stevens.

The funding for the Bannister Bridge project comes from VDOT’s Bridge Maintenance Program, which includes state and federal funds.

