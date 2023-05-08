Birthdays
Here’s how to request non-traditional gifts for Mother’s Day

How to truly enjoy these alternative gestures of love and appreciation
By Natalie Faunce
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mother’s Day is approaching, so we wanted to sit down with Lauren Rogers, CHES, owner of Sex Ed for You, to explore the significance of this holiday and the concept of the mother-complex!

Lauren dives into what that is and why it’s harmful.

She also provides insight into requesting non-traditional gifts for Mother’s Day and how to truly enjoy these alternative gestures of love and appreciation.

