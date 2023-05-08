Birthdays
Liberty University unveils safety app

Champion Safe is Liberty University's new safety app
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University’s Office of Security & Public Safety has rolled out what it calls the “newest safety service to the Liberty University community.”

The first iteration of Champion Safe is ready for use by the campus community, according to the university.

The app’s features include a Mobile Blue Light, Emergency Contacts, Friend Walk and more. The app also has a guest function for parents and members of the community.

To download Champion Safe, click liberty.apparmor.com/clients/liberty.edu/.

