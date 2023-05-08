Birthdays
LPD releases Violent Crime Response Team update

(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released an update on its Violent Crime Response Team, which was created in December 2022.

The department says as of May 2, 2023, the response team has handled 804 calls for service, assisted 1,015 for service, conducted 368 traffic stops, and issued 241 summonses.

The team has made 239 arrests, including 45 felony drug arrests, and seized 46 guns.

The department says the goal for the team is to engage in proactive policing efforts, focusing on violent offenders, and increasing law enforcement presence in high-crime areas.

