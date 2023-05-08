Birthdays
Lynchburg Peacemakers check in with neighbors after fatal shooting of a six-year-old

The walk comes after a six year old was shot and killed last week.
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Peacemakers walked the Diamond Hill neighborhood on Sunday afternoon after a six-year-old was shot and killed last week.

The Peacemakers checked in on neighbors on Floyd Street. Six-year-old Kingston Campbell was playing video games on his bed when he was shot and killed late Monday night.

Lynchburg’s mayor Stephanie Reed also walked Sunday afternoon to talk with community members.

