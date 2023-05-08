Lynchburg Peacemakers check in with neighbors after fatal shooting of a six-year-old

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Peacemakers walked the Diamond Hill neighborhood on Sunday afternoon after a six-year-old was shot and killed last week.

The Peacemakers checked in on neighbors on Floyd Street. Six-year-old Kingston Campbell was playing video games on his bed when he was shot and killed late Monday night.

Lynchburg’s mayor Stephanie Reed also walked Sunday afternoon to talk with community members.

