Made Two Manifest opens in Ridgeway to offer safe space and mental health awareness

RIDGEWAY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new clothing shop in Ridgeway is using its apparel to spread positive messages about mental health.

Maria Balderas and her two sisters created Made Two Manifest after realizing they were all struggling mentally due to childhood trauma and the loss of their grandmother. They created a safe space for themselves and wanted to create the same for the community.

They started doing pop-up shops last year and opened their brick and mortar on 6651 Greensboro Road last week.

“Our main mission is that of spreading mental health awareness to any age, any race, stigmas aside, no purchase necessary,” said Maria Balderas, co-owner of Made Two Manifest. “We just want people to know that we care about them. We want them to stay. You are known, seen, heard, loved and you have a purpose.”

Their store includes apparel with positive messages on them, jewelry, candles, aromatherapy, and more.

10% of the proceeds will go to Piedmont Community Services during the month of May.

