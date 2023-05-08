Moyer Sports Complex parking lot temporarily closed

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The parking lot at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem is closed until further notice during development there.

The lot off Union Street and Eddy Avenue, which is often used to access the Greenway, is closed because of ongoing renovation at the complex.

The city’s Facebook page reads, “We apologize for the inconvenience and will advise as soon as the lot is ready to reopen. Thanks for your continued patience.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.