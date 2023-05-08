Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Radford City Police Department in search of missing woman

Samantha Jo Pack
Samantha Jo Pack(Credit: Radford City Police Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Samantha Jo Pack, 32, who was last heard from Saturday.

Pack is described as a black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information on Pack’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Radford Police Department at (540) 731-3624.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cluster of storms heads our way late tonight.
Light sleepers may hear overnight showers and storms
Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Del. Wendell Walker pose with new "swatting" bill Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Youngkin signs “swatting” bill at E.C. Glass High School
Goshen Volunteer Firefighter Devin Riley, killed in crash
Volunteer firefighter killed in Rockbridge County crash
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Va. jail found on college campus
Cameron Cole was found dead in Richmond
Missing Prince George man found dead in Richmond: ‘His crime was he was too kind’

Latest News

In this frame grab from video provided by WFAA, people are evacuated from Allen Premium Outlet,...
Posts show mall gunman researched attack, had Nazi tattoos
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
The commission unaimously approved the rezoning
Fishburn Park coffee shop approved for rezoning plans, set to go before Roanoke City Council
Roanoke City Council
Roanoke City Council adopts $355 million budget