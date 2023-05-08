Radford City Police Department in search of missing woman

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Samantha Jo Pack, 32, who was last heard from Saturday.

Pack is described as a black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information on Pack’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Radford Police Department at (540) 731-3624.

