Roanoke church celebrates Greek festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke church marked the St. Philoxenus Food Festival with tasty treats.

April 28 and 29, St. Philoxenus of Mabug Syriac Orthodox Chuch of Antioch hosted the Middle Eastern experience. The festival menu was wide-ranging including kabobs, falafel, baklava, meat and vegetable pies, hummus, shawarma, and grape leaf rolls along with pastries.

All were welcome. The organizers said people had a great time enjoying the festival with their families.

