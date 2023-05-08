Birthdays
Roanoke City Council adopts $355 million budget

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council has approved a $355 million budget that maintains core services and includes historic spending for schools.

Council members voted on the spending plan during a special meeting Monday afternoon.

Tax rates will stay the same, but many people will pay more because of rising real estate assessments and some fee increases.

Bob Cowell is Roanoke’s City Manager.

“I think we’ve struck as good a balance as we can,” Cowell said after the meeting. “The emphasis on education, public safety, and compensation really carried through and council supported that all along the way, so I definitely think it was the best balance we could strike.”

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs were also on the agenda, as members of city council honored the team for its championship season.

And council also recognized the operations team at the Berglund Center for all of their contributions behind the scenes.

