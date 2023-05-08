Birthdays
One person seriously injured after car overturns in Tinker Creek

Officials on scene tell WDBJ7 they are investigating a motor vehicle crash.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Update 7 p.m. : Roanoke Police say one person has been taken to the hospital following a crash along Tinker Creek in Roanoke City.

Officials with RPD and Roanoke Fire EMS tell WDBJ7 that crews found the adult male driver of the vehicle inside the car which was overturned in the water. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He was the vehicle’s sole occupant.

Baldwin Ave NE remains closed as officials investigate.

----

Emergency crews in Roanoke City are responding to an overturned vehicle in Tinker Creek.

Roanoke Fire and EMS are responding to the area of 13th St NE and Baldwin Ave. NE.

WDBJ7 can observe a vehicle overturned in the creek. Officials on scene tell WDBJ7 they are investigating a motor vehicle crash. No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back in for more details as they become available.

