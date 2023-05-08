Roanoke man reported missing found safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Update 7:15 p.m. According to the Roanoke Police Department, Shawn Taylor has been found safe.

Roanoke Police are asking for help from the public in the search for a missing man.

42-year-old Shawn Taylor was last reported seen the morning of Monday, May 8 in the 700 block of Williamson Road NE, near the Berglund Center. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, and black fleece jacket, according to police.

Police say, “Shawn is known to have cognitive deficiencies and takes daily medication. Due to this, we’d like to get him home as soon as possible.”

This is an “older” picture of Taylor, according to police, and his appearance has slightly changed, but “this is the best picture of him we have at this time. Keep in mind he looks older than he does in this picture.”

If you see Taylor or have any information about his location, you[’re asked to call 911.

