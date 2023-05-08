Birthdays
Second escaped inmate found

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The second inmate who escaped Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville has now been found.

The inmate identified as Bruce Callahan, was declared found by Prince Edward County Sherrif’s office as of Monday, May 8.

Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
This comes after Callahan and another inmate identified as Marin-Sotelo escaped Piedmont Regional Jail last week.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

