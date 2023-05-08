Second escaped inmate found

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The second inmate who escaped Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville has now been found.

The inmate identified as Bruce Callahan, was declared found by Prince Edward County Sherrif’s office as of Monday, May 8.

Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina. (Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office)

This comes after Callahan and another inmate identified as Marin-Sotelo escaped Piedmont Regional Jail last week.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

