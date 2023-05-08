Birthdays
Sen. Warner supports measures to keep kids safe online

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - US Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), along with 27 other lawmakers, is supporting the Kids Online Safety Act that’s before Congress.

The bill aims to provide kids and parents with safeguards, tools, and the transparency they need to protect kids and teens online. Warner says he’s seen social media can encourage bad behavior, and lead to mental health issues like eating disorders.

Versions of the bill have been in Congress before, but Warner says now is the time to get it passed.

“While there are good things that came off the internet, there’s also a dark underbelly. And we are now racing to try to put some rules in place, so that we can take advantage of the good but not have our kids or frankly, others, be abused by some of these platforms that have had no guardrails at all,” Warner said.

If it passes, the Kids Online Safety Act will require social media platforms to create user-friendly parental controls. It will also require the companies to make safeguards for minors, like limiting screen time.

One question people may have is how will this be enforced. The bill says the Federal Trade Commission and state Attorneys General will be the ones enforcing the act.

