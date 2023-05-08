Speed investigated as factor in fatal Giles County crash

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Speed is being investigated as a factor in a fatal crash in Giles County Friday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred May 5, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. on Route 460, about one mile west of Route 61.

Michael S. Ruganis, 46 of Tennessee, was riding a Kawasaki Ninja 650 motorcycle westbound on Route 460, according to police. As he went into a curve, he lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown from it. He died at the scene.

The motorcycle ran off the right side of the highway and hit an embankment.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.