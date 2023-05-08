Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Speed investigated as factor in fatal Giles County crash

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Speed is being investigated as a factor in a fatal crash in Giles County Friday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred May 5, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. on Route 460, about one mile west of Route 61.

Michael S. Ruganis, 46 of Tennessee, was riding a Kawasaki Ninja 650 motorcycle westbound on Route 460, according to police. As he went into a curve, he lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown from it. He died at the scene.

The motorcycle ran off the right side of the highway and hit an embankment.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cluster of storms heads our way late tonight.
Light sleepers may hear overnight showers and storms
Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Del. Wendell Walker pose with new "swatting" bill Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Youngkin signs “swatting” bill at E.C. Glass High School
Police car lights,
18-year-old killed in Rockbridge County crash
Gretna Bypass Crash
2 people airlifted after Gretna crash
Percival’s Island bike trail
Lynchburg park portable bathroom burned down

Latest News

Galax man killed in crash
Goshen Volunteer Firefighter Devin Riley, killed in crash
Volunteer firefighter killed in Rockbridge County crash
Gretna Bypass Crash
2 people airlifted after Gretna crash
Rocky Mount teen dies after being struck on electric bike