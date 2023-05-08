Birthdays
Youngkin signs law defining antisemitism

Antisemitism Definition Bill
(Credit: Office of the Governor)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill Monday formally adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism.

This definition will be used as a guide for public servants to identify, train for, and respond to instances of antisemitism, according to Youngkin.

“... It helps...Virginia stand up and begin the hard work of taking tangible steps to confront this hatred head-on,” said Jeffrey Rosen, Chair of the Commission to Combat Antisemitism.

The entire release can be found here:

