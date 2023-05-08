Youngkin signs law defining antisemitism

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill Monday formally adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism.

This definition will be used as a guide for public servants to identify, train for, and respond to instances of antisemitism, according to Youngkin.

“... It helps...Virginia stand up and begin the hard work of taking tangible steps to confront this hatred head-on,” said Jeffrey Rosen, Chair of the Commission to Combat Antisemitism.

The entire release can be found here:

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.