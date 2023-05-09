American Red Cross highlights programs that uplift military members, families

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For more than 140 years, the American Red Cross has supported our hometowns and uplifted military families with its mission to help service members and their loved ones.

The Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Southwest Virginia Jackie Grant joined Here @ Home to explain the three ways the Red Cross supports military members through its Service to Armed Forces.

The first includes providing emergency communication services between service members and their families. Grant said the Red Cross will communicate with a military commander to make sure a service member can receive the family’s message during a time of crisis.

Additionally, the Red Cross supports military and veteran medical facilities through volunteer work around the world, to offer comfort and peace of mind to veterans and military families recovering from illness or injury.

Other programs teach resiliency skills to help support the growth of strong military members, veterans and their families. Grant said the programs help people address the challenges of military life and reintegration.

Families that would like to learn more about the Red Cross’s Service to Armed Forces can find information on their website and can call 877-272-7337.

