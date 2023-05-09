Blacksburg Town Council to vote on proposed neighborhood

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The fate of the proposed Glade Spring Crossing neighborhood sits in the hands of the Blacksburg Town Council.

Councilors will cast their votes on May 9.

“The town has been working with the developer for about two years and throughout the process, there’s been a lot of collaboration between the town and the developer that have compromised a lot of the standards that Blacksburg is known for,” Blacksburg Resident and member of the Tom’s Creek Sustainability Coalition Amy Burton said.

“It’s a classic example of a win-win for public private partnership and that’s what we hope this will be,” Developer of the land Cary Hopper said.

The proposal has plans for 176 units on 44 acres of land including market rate housing and mixed income housing.

“The way there’s such a dearth of housing product in this town, they’ll sell like crazy and then we’ll have 42 be for rich people on the other end,” Hopper said. “They’ll be expensive but that will actually fund the rest of it this being subsidized.”

“We’ve sent a lot of questions [to council] that haven’t been answered specifically with the bike lane and the sidewalk just trying to have it be more accessible and managing the traffic,” Burton said.

The plan has drawn controversy from some Blacksburg residents citing the project’s density and environmental concerns.

“Please make the development meet Blacksburg standards so that the new residents can have the same quality of life, same access to pedestrian trails, sidewalks, bikes as everyone else and not compromise the standards just to get the deal done,” Burton said.

In March, The Blacksburg Planning Commission voted against recommending the project’s approval but town council will make the final call Tuesday night.

“It means a lot to me and gratitude is the most strained of human emotions, but I’ll know that I did something that’s good for this town and there’ll be people living here who couldn’t afford to and that’s profound,” Hopper said.

