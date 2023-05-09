Birthdays
Carolina Panthers announce opponents for 2023 season

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) celebrates his touchdown against the Seattle...
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) celebrates his touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)(Caean Couto | AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Carolina Panthers are releasing the team’s schedule for the 2023 season on Thursday, but they’ve already announced who they’ll be playing.

In a post on social media, the Panthers showed the teams they will be facing in the upcoming season.

The Panthers’ 2023 home schedule will include matchups against the Atlanta Falcons, the New Orleans Saints, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings, the Houston Texans, the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys.

On the road, the Panthers will be taking on the Atlanta Falcons, the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New Orleans Saints, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Tennessee Titans, the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins.

