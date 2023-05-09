Celebration of Life for Kingston Campbell

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The community will come together to remember the life of a six year old boy, taken too soon.

A celebration of life service will take place for Kingston Campbell of Lynchburg on Tuesday.

The six year old was shot and killed last week while he was playing video games in his own home.

According to his obituary, Kingston often sang and danced around and loved to play games like Fortnite.

The celebration of life service will be held at The Ramp Church International at noon, followed by his internment at Lynchburg Baptist Cemetery.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.