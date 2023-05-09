Danville City Council member arrested for DWI

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville City Council member has been arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to a city spokesman.

Danville Police charged Lawrence Campbell Jr., 71, following a report from a concerned resident Saturday, May 6, in the 1900 block of South Boston Road.

He was charged with first offense driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Campbell was processed into the Danville City Jail after his arrest.

