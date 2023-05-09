Birthdays
Family Service’s annual Bike, Car and Truck Show is Saturday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Third Annual Family Service of the Roanoke Valley Bike, Car & Truck Show is taking place Saturday, May 13 at the Salem Civic Center from 10AM-3PM, with an art show being organized in conjunction with the event at the Roanoke College Olin Gallery.

Jill Sluss, Chief Development Officer at Family Service of Roanoke Valley, and Maggie Rahmoeller, Professor at Roanoke College, visited 7@four to preview the event that benefits Family Service. The mission of the mental health nonprofit organization is to support individuals and families as they journey toward lives of emotional wellness, healthy relationships, and a future filled with hope.

The event is free for spectators and $25 in advance. Participants may register via the link on the below-linked FSRV website. More than 100 awards will be handed out, and there will be activities for kids, music, vendors, food and a raffle with prizes.

Click fsrv.org for more information.

