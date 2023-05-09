Get Lit Candle Bar opens in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new experience to be explored on Main Street in Salem, one that was created by four sisters who were looking for a creative outlet from stressful jobs.

It’s called the Get Lit Candle Bar located inside The Sisters’ House Boutique in Salem.

The sisters all came together and launched the boutique, which offers customers the opportunity to make their own candles while also finding unique items inside the shop.

The sisters say each of them has added her own unique personal touches from hand-crafted products to thoughtfully-filled charcuterie cups.

“The vibe in the shop is so happy, you know,” says Julie Bursey. “I come in here and see my sisters, I like to see customers shopping. But actually, the candle bar has been very good to me. I’ve enjoyed working with the candle bar a lot. So that’s my favorite thing is to come in here and see happy people.”

Together they’re finding a love for this new adventure and a hope it will spark success in Salem.

