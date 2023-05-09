Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Get Lit Candle Bar opens in Salem

4 sisters create an experience for customers
The Sisters' House Boutique
The Sisters' House Boutique(The Sisters' House Boutique)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new experience to be explored on Main Street in Salem, one that was created by four sisters who were looking for a creative outlet from stressful jobs.

It’s called the Get Lit Candle Bar located inside The Sisters’ House Boutique in Salem.

The sisters all came together and launched the boutique, which offers customers the opportunity to make their own candles while also finding unique items inside the shop.

The sisters say each of them has added her own unique personal touches from hand-crafted products to thoughtfully-filled charcuterie cups.

“The vibe in the shop is so happy, you know,” says Julie Bursey. “I come in here and see my sisters, I like to see customers shopping. But actually, the candle bar has been very good to me. I’ve enjoyed working with the candle bar a lot. So that’s my favorite thing is to come in here and see happy people.”

Together they’re finding a love for this new adventure and a hope it will spark success in Salem.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goshen Volunteer Firefighter Devin Riley, killed in crash
Volunteer firefighter killed in Rockbridge County crash
Cameron Cole was found dead in Richmond
Missing Prince George man found dead in Richmond: ‘His crime was he was too kind’
Man dies after Roanoke shooting
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Va. jail found on college campus
Samantha Pack, reported missing from Radford
Radford City Police Department in search of missing woman

Latest News

Virginia Western Paralegal Studies Program
Hometown Jobs: Highlighting Virginia Western’s Paralegal Studies Program
New Schoolfield restaurant
Owners of new Schoolfield restaurant seek name ideas from the community
Drier, less humid air is expected to arrive my midweek.
Tuesday, May 9 - Evening forecast briefing
AAUW celebrates 100 years in the Roanoke Valley
Roanoke organization celebrates 100 years of supporting women in higher education