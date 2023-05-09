Birthdays
Ladies of Laughter Tour coming to South Boston

May 11 at The Prizery
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week, moms and other women can let out a few laughs.

The Ladies of Laughter is coming to The Prizery in South Boston this Thursday.

The show features comedians Jane Condon and Leighann Lord.

Local actress Linda Sheppard will be the opener.

“We wanted something that people could bring their moms to, something that women could come together and have a girls’ night out and enjoy and celebrate, you know, their female friends and being a mom,” The Prizery’s executive director Melanie Cornelison said.

The show starts at 7:30 Thursday evening. Tickets are still available; they cost $35 for adults, and $32 for students, seniors, and military members.

