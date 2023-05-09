Birthdays
Roanoke organization celebrates 100 years of supporting women in higher education

AAUW celebrates 100 years in the Roanoke Valley
AAUW celebrates 100 years in the Roanoke Valley(AAUW)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One organization is celebrating 100 years of history this weekend, with its mission to encourage women to advance their careers and pursue higher education still holding strong in the Roanoke Valley.

The American Association of University Women launched its Roanoke Valley Branch in 1923 with a small group.

Since then, AAUW has supported educational opportunities by offering fellowships and scholarships to local women entering college and university programs.

The century of work and dedication will be celebrated Saturday, May 13 at the Windsor Hills United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event will include scholarship presentations and an annual meeting that will be open to current and former members, as well as other guests who wish to attend.

