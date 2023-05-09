Birthdays
Lynchburg community comes together for six-year-old’s celebration of life

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg community came together to celebrate the life of six-year-old Kingston Campbell, who was shot and killed in his home on May 2.

While police don’t know who took the life of Kingston Campbell, the community learned how one little boy touched the lives of so many in Lynchburg. Friends and family are remembering who Kingston was, and they are rallying to find justice.

During Tuesday’s celebration of life, those closest to Kingston shared how the six-year-old loved superheroes, McDonalds and playing Fortnite.

“Gone too soon, nothing can replace you, “ family member Raven Loving said. “You’re a king in my eyes, you are perfect to me.”

Prayers from pastors of different congregations filled the room, offering comfort to a community in mourning.

“He’s going to pray for your comfort, because he knows the One who can mend a broken heart,” Reverend Vincent-Jones said.

Bishop James Camm from Living Word Ministries delivered Kingston’s eulogy. He called for action and change in the Hill City.

“We’ve got to step this thing up today. We’re gonna set some standards in the city of Lynchburg,” Bishop Camm said. “It’s not going to happen anymore.”

Bishop Camm announced the Kingston Reward Fund to help find out what happened on Floyd Street.

“We will not sit around and talk about it,” Bishop Camm said. “We will get up and do something about it.”

Camm explained Kingston was a life taken to soon, but one that will not be forgotten in Lynchburg.

“We should look at the common things that we can do to build each other up. We got to learn in these last and evil days, it’s going to take us building each other up,” Bishop Camm said. “We can learn a lot from Kingston.”

Community and faith leaders are meeting on Thursday to start looking at solutions and change for the Hill City.

Police are still looking for the suspects and ask anyone with information to come forward. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.

