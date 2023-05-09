Lynchburg firefighters work to raise money for cancer research

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Fire Department is raising money for the American Cancer Society.

Firefighters will be out at grocery stores like Kroger and Sam’s Club in Lynchburg with purple donation buckets. The department is participating in Relay For Life again this year.

They’re aiming to raise $25,000 and all of that goes back to the American Cancer Society.

One firefighter explained the department hopes everyone can donate what they can.

”Cancer affects everybody it’s not just us in in the fire department, the money we’re raising also helps our neighbors and the people that we respond to,” Brian Summers said. “It’s just something that I feel like we’re trying to give back to the community. We’re there for them when they need us, so this is just another opportunity for us to be there for them.”

Firefighters will be out at grocery stores until May 13. The Relay for Life event is happening on May 20.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.