Man found shot to death after multi-county police chase

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was found dead with a gunshot wound after a police chase early Tuesday morning.

The driver of a Ford Escape SUV had been fleeing from Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies, according to Virginia State Police, and sped south on Route 29 into Campbell County. Deputies saw the Ford veer off the road and crash in the 11400 block of Wards Road. Deputies approached the SUV to help the driver, whom they found dead.

The driver’s body has been taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination and autopsy. A name will be released after family is notified.

Virginia State Police are investigating the incident as a suicide, saying a gun was recovered at the scene and the driver was the vehicle’s only occupant.

