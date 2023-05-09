Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Man found shot to death after multi-county police chase

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was found dead with a gunshot wound after a police chase early Tuesday morning.

The driver of a Ford Escape SUV had been fleeing from Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies, according to Virginia State Police, and sped south on Route 29 into Campbell County. Deputies saw the Ford veer off the road and crash in the 11400 block of Wards Road. Deputies approached the SUV to help the driver, whom they found dead.

The driver’s body has been taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination and autopsy. A name will be released after family is notified.

Virginia State Police are investigating the incident as a suicide, saying a gun was recovered at the scene and the driver was the vehicle’s only occupant.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goshen Volunteer Firefighter Devin Riley, killed in crash
Volunteer firefighter killed in Rockbridge County crash
Cameron Cole was found dead in Richmond
Missing Prince George man found dead in Richmond: ‘His crime was he was too kind’
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Va. jail found on college campus
Officials on scene tell WDBJ7 they are investigating a motor vehicle crash.
One person injured after car overturns in Tinker Creek
SPC Outlook for the afternoon.
A few showers and storms are still possible today

Latest News

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One killed in two-vehicle crash in Roanoke County
Tuesday Midday Update
Celebration Of Life For Kingston Campbell
Celebration Of Life For Kingston Campbell
Man dies after Roanoke shooting