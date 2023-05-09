Birthdays
Medical emergency may have led Martinsville man to fatal crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

72-year-old David Kirk was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Martinsville Police. He was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle.

The crash occurred shortly after noon in the 900 block of Rives Road. Kirk was driving his Toyota northbound, ran off the road and hit a telephone pole, according to police.

Preliminary information suggests neither speed nor alcohol contributed to the crash, but a medical incident may have led Kirk to crash. The crash is still under investigation by Martinsville PD and Virginia State Police.

