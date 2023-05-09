Montgomery County votes to dissolve Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors have voted to officially dissolve the Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad.

The county’s fire and EMS teams will answer all calls in those unincorporated parts of the county.

Last month, the squad’s two properties were listed for sale.

The county board of supervisors says it’s thankful for the service the volunteers have provided.

“Any volunteers that wish to continue they have that option of volunteering with the county fire and EMS, that provision is going to stay in there,” Montgomery County Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski said.

Supervisors say it’s unfortunate to see this agency go away but declining volunteerism is a problem localities all around the country are facing.

