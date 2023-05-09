AHPS Division Board approves new elementary school attendance zones

LOW MOOR, Va. (WDBJ) -The Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Division Board approved the elementary school attendance zone redistricting plan on Monday for the 2023-2024 school year.

The plan provides efficient bus transportation and other services to elementary school students in the district. WDBJ first reported on the proposed plan on April 6, and the board’s public hearing on April 17.

“Even though a public hearing was not required by Virginia Code, the school board wanted to provide parents and the general public with an opportunity to speak on redistricting before the plan was approved,” the board added.

The redistricting plan is summarized as:

“ · City of Covington students attend Jeter-Watson Elementary School.

· Town of Iron Gate and Iron Gate Hill students will continue to attend Sharon Elementary.

· Students from the Route 18 area of Alleghany County will attend Jeter-Watson Elementary School.

· Sharon Elementary School attendance boundaries expand to encompass areas of Clifton Forge. A section of Ingalls Street that encompasses its intersection with Jefferson Avenue falls within the Sharon Elementary School attendance zone, along with the 1300 blocks of Madison Avenue and Linden Avenue. Students residing in the Fairview Heights section of the town will attend Mountain View Elementary School.

· Callaghan Elementary School’s boundaries expand to include all areas along and west of Route 687, including Clearview Estates and Clearwater Park.

· Special education transportation is provided regardless of where the student resides as appropriate to the student’s individual situation. "

According to the board, anyone desiring that their student attend a school outside of their designated attendance zone must complete the forms available on the district website.

Maps of the new attendance zones are available at www.ahps.k12.va.us and anyone with questions is asked to contact AHPS Bus Garage at (540) 965-1808.

