Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

One killed in two-vehicle crash in Roanoke County

Police lights.
Police lights.(File image - Pixabay)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Roanoke County Tuesday morning, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Police say the crash occurred at 7:19 a.m. in the 5900 block of Old Mountain Rd.

Police say Walter Rodriguez Flores was driving a Mercury Mariner on Old Mountain Rd when he crossed the double yellow line and hit a Buick Encore.

Rodriguez Flores was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Buick was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say drugs and alcohol weren’t a factor in the crash and that no charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goshen Volunteer Firefighter Devin Riley, killed in crash
Volunteer firefighter killed in Rockbridge County crash
Cameron Cole was found dead in Richmond
Missing Prince George man found dead in Richmond: ‘His crime was he was too kind’
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Va. jail found on college campus
Officials on scene tell WDBJ7 they are investigating a motor vehicle crash.
One person injured after car overturns in Tinker Creek
SPC Outlook for the afternoon.
A few showers and storms are still possible today

Latest News

Car Overturns in Tinker Creek
Car Overturns in Tinker Creek
Highway 29 Bridge Project
Highway 29 Bridge Project
Officials on scene tell WDBJ7 they are investigating a motor vehicle crash.
One person injured after car overturns in Tinker Creek
Galax man killed in crash