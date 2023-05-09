One killed in two-vehicle crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Roanoke County Tuesday morning, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Police say the crash occurred at 7:19 a.m. in the 5900 block of Old Mountain Rd.

Police say Walter Rodriguez Flores was driving a Mercury Mariner on Old Mountain Rd when he crossed the double yellow line and hit a Buick Encore.

Rodriguez Flores was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Buick was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say drugs and alcohol weren’t a factor in the crash and that no charges are pending.

