Owners of new Schoolfield restaurant seek name ideas from the community

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new restaurant is coming to Danville and the owners want the community to help pick out the name.

The former Dan River Canteen in Schoolfield will be turned into a family friendly diner with burgers and fries, outdoor seating, live music, and more.

They want the name to honor the legacy of the Dan River Inc. workers it used to serve.

The ideas have to be submitted to the Schoolfield Village Facebook page by May 12. The winner will receive $250 and the opportunity to give another $250 to a nonprofit of choice.

“We really want to make sure we integrate the history of Schoolfield and the mill into the brand that we have,” said Steve Delgiorno, Owner of Crema & Vine. “So, we’ve got a handful of names. We threw it out there and got over 500 responses overnight and we were really blown away.”

They hope to open the restaurant by early fall of this year.

