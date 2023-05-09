Refresh of Dorothy Gillespie mural almost complete in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, a mural that was painted more than 40 years ago is getting a fresh coat of paint.

The work is almost done, and the difference is dramatic.

It’s a transformation Dorothy Gillespie would appreciate, from the faded glory of recent years to the vibrant colors the artist intended when the mural was created in 1979.

The husband and wife team of Jack Fralin and Dana James has been hard at work in challenging conditions since late April.

“She was a very exciting artist,” Fralin said of Gillespie, “and used a lot of contemporary colors all the time. A lot of people have never seen it outside of its faded state, even people that moved here recently. As cool as it was, these are the original colors, they’re very exciting in their own right and this was her vision.”

“It’s been an honor,” James told us. “It’s been a really fun process every day opening up the new color to go on there and just seeing the way the colors play with one another. It’s different every day and just to see the finished colors, everybody up there, completed, is just really exciting.”

Bright colors and bold designs were major elements of Dorothy Gillespie’s work.

On the sidewalks near the municipal building, passersby offered their approval.

“Now, it really attracts your eye. You really catch it from the corner of your eye when you’re walking across the street,” said Tara Marciniak.

“I think it goes with the vibe of where we’re going, which is it’s exciting to be down here,” said Abby Hamilton.

“It’s just amazing to see what she intended and the pop. It’s so vibrant. I love it,” said Becky Dudley.

And some witnessed an important moment, as James re-painted Dorothy Gillespie’s signature in the lower right corner of the mural.

It will take a few more days for Fralin and James to complete their work and apply a layer of clear coat to the entire design.

Asked how long this refresh might last, they didn’t offer any predictions, but said they’re confident Gillespie’s design will brighten this part of downtown for many years to come.

