Woman bit by elephant while on vacation: ‘I couldn’t get my arm out’

Woman says she was bitten by an elephant while on a trip to Bali. (Source: WMUR, BETH BOGAR, CNN)
By Arielle Mitropoulos
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST CHESTERFIELD, N.H. (WMUR) - A New Hampshire woman is recovering after she was bitten by an elephant on a trip to Bali.

The trip to Bali was a dream for globetrotters Beth and Les Bogar from West Chesterfield until it came to a screeching halt.

“I couldn’t get my arm out. I could just hear cracking and I started to panic,” Beth Bogar said.

The situation started with an up-close photo op with wildlife at the Mason Elephant Park and Lodge last week. Beth Bogar said an elephant bit her during the photo session, leaving her arm trapped under the strength of the animal’s mouth.

“It was like a suction, pushed into his mouth,” Beth Bogar said.

The photos were being taken by the elephant’s trainer who she says was instructing her on how to pose with the massive animal.

“I just feel as though he was guiding me, and he let my arm get too close to the animal’s mouth and I didn’t know how close I was,” Beth Bogar said.

She was rushed to a hospital over an hour away where she had emergency surgery.

“This is my incision. The doctor was able to go in. There are plates, there are screws, and everything is put back together. But it’s going to be a long road,” Beth Bogar said.

The resort has paid $4,800 so far to help cover Beth Bogar’s medical bills.

“They were assuring us for a while, saying, ‘Don’t worry, we have insurance, we can handle this situation. We’ll get you taken care of,’” Les Bogar said

Copyright 2023 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

