Wytheville Police Department searching for purse snatchers

Wytheville purse snatchers getaway car
Wytheville purse snatchers getaway car(Wytheville Police Department Facebook)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WVVA) - The Wytheville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying three purse snatchers.

According to a post by WPD, the trio was seen on security footage taking purses out of shopping carts at Food City. Two purses were stolen.

These people may still be in area, and if anyone sees them in a local store, WPD asks that you call 911 immediately. If anyone has information on this trio send information to wpdtips@wytheville.org or call our non-emergency number (276)223-3300. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

WPD also reminds citizens to not leave their personal items like purses or wallets unattended in shopping carts.

