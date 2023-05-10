Birthdays
1 dead after shooting at VCU Medical Center

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 1 person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at VCU Medical Center North Hospital.

Police were called to the hospital just after midnight Wednesday for reports of an active threat.

Officers quickly responded and found a man shot in the stairwell.

The victim died shortly after the shooting.

Police say a male suspect was quickly taken into custody.

Police say the shooting happened after the two men got into a fight.

At this point, authorities believe the suspect and the victim know each other, but their exact relationship is under investigation.

Police say no patients at the hospital were involved in the shooting and there is no active threat.

A joint investigation between VCU Police and the Richmond Police Department into the incident is ongoing.

