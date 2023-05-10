Blue Ridge Artisan Market is this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The inaugural Blue Ridge Artisan Market is Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13.

Enjoy shopping hand-crafted goods such as pottery, art, jewelry, accessories, home decor and more made by local artisans from Lynchburg and surrounding areas. Experience the beauty of the historic Virginian Hotel while you shop, and if you have time to linger, enjoy a drink or meal at one of The Virginian’s dining options.

It will be at the Virginian Hotel at 712 Church Street in Lynchburg.

Danielle Wallace, owner of Lexie and Lee, appeared on 7@four with more on the market.

