Christiansburg celebrates completion of mural

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg is celebrating the completion of a new mural in downtown Cambria.

The mural depicts the area’s history with trains. It features a train, the train depot and the Christiansburg Passenger Station.

Morgan Short is from the area and was chosen to paint the mural. She says she hopes this mural is something the town can be proud of.

“I want them to really think about the history of Cambria. I know that there’s a lot of significance in this area and just appreciate everything this little section of town has to offer,” Short said.

Short says the project took more than 200 hours to complete.

