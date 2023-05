DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Danville has closed Craighead Street at Colquhoun Street to allow for emergency sewer repair work in front of the Vantage Art Flats.

The city anticipates the road being closed until 6 p.m.

The city says a detour is set up from Wilson Street to Lynn Street, to Deboe Street.

